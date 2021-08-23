$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $61,695,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

