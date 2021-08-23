$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. CGI reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CGI by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $16,355,929,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 269.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $5,577,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

