$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

