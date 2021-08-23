$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

