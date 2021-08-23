$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

