-$0.63 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

TDOC stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. 2,188,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

