$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,153,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

