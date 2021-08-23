$0.33 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,702. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

