$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.79. 13,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.