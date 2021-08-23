$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.79. 13,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.