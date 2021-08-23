-$0.25 EPS Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,555. The stock has a market cap of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

