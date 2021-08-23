-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 490,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

