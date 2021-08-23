$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,026. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,493,000. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

