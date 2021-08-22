Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

