Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,837 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

