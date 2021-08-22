Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 253,058 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

