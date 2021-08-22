Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $172,671,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,842,692 shares of company stock valued at $161,310,767. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

