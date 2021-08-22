Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KE were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of KE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

BEKE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a PE ratio of 44.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

