Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.