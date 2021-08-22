Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.