Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

