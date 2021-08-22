Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 763 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $85.67 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.