Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.05. 1,194,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

