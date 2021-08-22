Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $183,608.23 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total transaction of $183,608.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,621.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04.

Shares of Z stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

