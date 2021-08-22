Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $108.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00381758 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00919804 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002852 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,928,381,084 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,913,931 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

