Zenswap Network Token Market Capitalization Hits $34,180.88 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $34,180.88 and $251.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

