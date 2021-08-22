Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $25.26 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Zano has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $164,165.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,962.36 or 1.00106183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.00954200 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.27 or 0.00478985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00367538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,810,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,781,427 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

