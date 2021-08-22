Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Buy

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

