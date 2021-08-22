Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

AZEK opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The AZEK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,618,000 after acquiring an additional 976,603 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $1,984,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in The AZEK by 70.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 65.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

