Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) to “Buy”

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

NETI opened at $18.09 on Friday. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 1.8% during the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth $2,624,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

