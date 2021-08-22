Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

