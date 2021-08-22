Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

