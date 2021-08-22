Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of OM opened at $40.54 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

