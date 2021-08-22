Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

