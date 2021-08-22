Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

