Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

BCAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioAtla currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

