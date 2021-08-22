Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

