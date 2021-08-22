Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Hold

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ALGM stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,110 shares of company stock worth $13,895,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.