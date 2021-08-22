Zacks: Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

