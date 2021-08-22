Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,179,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

