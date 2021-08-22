Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.85. The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.81.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

