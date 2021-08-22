Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.96. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,452. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.