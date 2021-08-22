Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AMPH opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $907.32 million, a P/E ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

