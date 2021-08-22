Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 299,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

