Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mattel posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MAT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 87.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

