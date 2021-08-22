Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.52). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exterran by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

