Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of ENTA opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.