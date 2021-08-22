Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. 1,470,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

