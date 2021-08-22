Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $176.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $659.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

