Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $923.46 million and a PE ratio of -159.81.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

