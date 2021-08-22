Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,002. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

