Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.83. 635,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,935. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.11. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

